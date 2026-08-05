Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson: A 'dream' to stay with one team

Bijan Robinson is thrilled to remain ​with the Atlanta Falcons. The star running back achieved one of his goals on Wednesday morning by ​signing a contract extension that spans through the 2030 season.

Soccer-Women spearheading resistance ‌to ​Infantino as FIFA faces governance crisis

As FIFA President Gianni Infantino battles the biggest challenge of his decade in power, two of the most prominent voices in the revolt against him have been women. Wales' Laura McAllister and Norway's Lise Klaveness, the only women on UEFA's executive committee, have emerged as outspoken critics of Infantino during a crisis sparked ‌by his failed attempt to push through a private equity-backed venture known as FIFA Football Enterprises (FFE).

Soccer-NWSL plans early start in 2027 with busy international schedule

The National Women's Soccer League will get an early start to the season next year, kicking off in February to move in line with a busy international calendar that includes the 2027 Women's World Cup. The regular season will kick off on February 11 in Los Angeles, three days before the Super Bowl is held in the ‌same city, with a pause for the global showpiece tournament that runs from June 24 to July 25 in Brazil.

MLB roundup: Cubs spoil Tarik Skubal's Dodgers' debut

Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with a homer ‌and a double for the Chicago Cubs in a 5-1 win against the visiting Dodgers on Tuesday, helping spoil the Los Angeles debut of left-hander Tarik Skubal. Nico Hoerner singled and homered while Pete Crow-Armstrong contributed two hits, an RBI and a run for the Cubs, who won the opener of the three-game series 10-5 on Monday. Starter Javier Assad gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out three and walked two. Ryan Rolison (6-1) retired all three batters he faced.

Cards RB Jeremiyah Love will not play ⁠in Hall of ​Fame Game

Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love will not take ⁠the field in the Arizona Cardinals' preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the status for Love, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Report: Falcons' Jalon Walker ⁠sustained torn ACL

Tests confirmed that Atlanta Falcons pass rusher Jalon Walker sustained a torn ACL and likely will miss the upcoming season, ESPN reported on Wednesday. The report confirmed initial fears by the Falcons after Walker was carted off the field at training ​camp on Tuesday. He suffered the injury during a two-minute simulation in a non-padded 11-on-11 practice.

Reports: Pirates to release DH Marcell Ozuna

The Pittsburgh Pirates will release designated hitter Marcell Ozuna on Wednesday, multiple ⁠media outlets reported. The reported move comes just under six months after the team signed Ozuna to a one-year, $12 million contract.

Soccer-Infantino holds crisis meeting in Morocco as FIFA stake sale fallout continues

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is holding a crisis meeting with top officials of the governing body in ⁠Morocco ​on Wednesday as he looks to shore up his position following the collapse of his proposal to sell off commercial rights to the World Cup. Infantino has been the subject of a torrent of criticism since he floated the idea of the new commercial rights body to FIFA's 211 member associations last week.

Boxing-Chapman recovering after emergency surgery for brain bleed

British boxer Raven Chapman is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain bleed following a ⁠collapse during a sparring session in Denmark, her management team Vote Boxing said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old collapsed during training on July 24 and was rushed to hospital, where doctors diagnosed a brain haematoma and cerebral oedema, conditions ⁠involving bleeding and swelling of the brain.

Golf-LIV secures new lead ⁠investor, says CEO O'Neil

LIV Golf has secured a new lead investor in a deal expected to be agreed in September, Chief Executive Scott O'Neil said on Wednesday, providing a funding boost for the breakaway circuit as it prepares for a future without backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). Sovereign wealth fund PIF, which has invested more ‌than $5 billion in LIV Golf since ‌its launch in 2022 and lured many leading players away from the PGA Tour, said in April that further investment ​in the circuit no longer aligned with its strategy.