BJP unveils Uttarakhand poll strategy; focus on strengthening booth network, public outreach

Ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finalised a comprehensive organisational roadmap for the state, focusing on strengthening its booth-level network, expanding public outreach and engaging senior party workers as it eyes a third consecutive term in power. The organisational calendar was approved at a meeting of the BJP's Uttarakhand Core Committee chaired by the party's National President Nitin Nabin in New Delhi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and other members of the party's Uttarakhand Core Group attended the meeting.

The party also decided to seek suggestions from senior workers who are not currently holding any organisational or official responsibilities as part of a special outreach programme planned for September. According to the organisational schedule, meetings of district and mandal presidents from the Garhwal region will be held in Dehradun on August 8, while a similar meeting for the Kumaon region is scheduled in Haldwani on August 16. State General Secretary Tarun Bansal has been assigned to coordinate both meetings.

The BJP will organise a Tiranga Yatra across Uttarakhand on August 9 under the coordination of BJP Yuva Morcha State President Vipul Mendoli. This will be followed by the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 11 to 15, coordinated by State Vice President Shailendra Bisht. As part of its election preparedness, the party will also hold meetings of MPs and MLAs from the Garhwal Lok Sabha constituencies in Dehradun on August 17 and from the Kumaon region in Haldwani on August 18. State General Secretary Deepti Rawat will coordinate both meetings.

The BJP will launch its Booth Empowerment Campaign on August 19, followed by meetings of Shakti Kendras from August 23 to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. Party Media In-charge Manveer Chauhan said the BJP would also conduct a special organisational outreach programme in September to reconnect with senior workers who are not currently holding any organisational or other responsibilities.

"The leadership aims to benefit from their experience and suggestions to further strengthen the organisation," Chauhan said. The BJP's organisational push comes as political parties intensify preparations for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, with the ruling party seeking to retain power for a third consecutive term. (ANI)