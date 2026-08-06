"Govt committed to welfare of students," Jharkhand Minister Radhakrishna Kishore urges protestors to engage in dialogue with state

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore on Thursday said the state government has constituted a panel of Cabinet ministers to hold talks with students protesting over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, asserting that the Hemant Soren-led government is committed to ensuring justice for the state's youth. Speaking to reporters here, Kishore said the ministerial panel would hear the concerns of the protesting students and serve as a link between them and the government.

"A team of Cabinet ministers has been formed to hold discussions with the students. The team will listen to their concerns and act as a bridge between the government and the students. The government's message is clear--it is committed to the welfare of the state's youth and students and to ensuring that they receive justice," he said. Urging the students to engage with the government, the minister said the doors for dialogue remain open.

"I would also like to appeal to the students to begin talks with the government as soon as possible. The government has already conveyed that it is always ready for dialogue," he added. On allegations of irregularities in recruitments conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and other recruiting agencies, Kishore said the state government was committed to taking appropriate action.

"Regarding irregularities in appointments conducted through the JPSC and other recruitment agencies, as well as the overall recruitment process, the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren is committed to taking action with great sensitivity. This commitment is evident from the steps the government has already taken," he said. Kishore further said the issue has also been taken seriously by the Congress leadership.

"Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi have also taken this issue very seriously," he said. Earlier, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Jharkhand had arrested five additional individuals in connection with the alleged irregularities surrounding examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC).

With these recent arrests, the total number of individuals apprehended in the ongoing case has now reached 19. The investigation is being spearheaded by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with uncovering the full extent of the recruitment irregularities. Authorities are continuing to examine digital records, application logs, and related documentation as the inquiry progresses. (ANI)