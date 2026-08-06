Israel strikes south Lebanon after soldiers killed, talks continue in Rome

Violence escalated in southern Lebanon as two Israeli soldiers were killed and at least one Lebanese person died in retaliatory attacks, coinciding with ongoing talks between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 12:35 IST
Israel strikes south Lebanon after soldiers killed, talks continue in Rome
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel said two of its soldiers ​were killed in southern Lebanon on ‌Wednesday while ​Lebanese authorities said Israeli retaliatory attacks killed at least one person, a flare-up in violence that coincided with the latest round of talks between ‌the two countries. The Rome talks, which began on Tuesday and are expected to continue through Thursday, come after the two countries agreed in June to a U.S.-brokered security arrangement intended to ease hostilities along the border. Despite ‌the ceasefire, Israel declared a buffer zone in southern Lebanon where its troops continue to ‌operate to eliminate what it says is the threat of the Iran-backed group, Hezbollah, on its border. The two soldiers were killed and four others wounded by an explosion in a building they had entered as part of a security sweep, according to ⁠Israel's ​Army Radio on Thursday. Citing ⁠a security source, Army Radio said that it was still unclear when the explosive device had been planted in the building, ⁠whether it was before or after the ceasefire. The Israeli military on Wednesday initially described the incident as "a blatant ​ceasefire violation" by Hezbollah, for which it launched a series of retaliatory strikes in southern Lebanon. But on ⁠Thursday, in a statement mourning the death of the soldiers, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz did not mention Hezbollah or a ⁠ceasefire ​violation, suggesting Israel was not looking to escalate attacks. The Israeli military’s website shows the last date a soldier was killed in southern Lebanon was June 28. The Lebanese health ministry said on ⁠Wednesday one person was killed and 12 others were wounded in an Israeli strike on the southern town ⁠of Tibnin, about 25 ⁠km (15 miles) from Mansouri, for which the Israeli military had issued an evacuation warning - the first online warning for Lebanon in more than a month.

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Botswana's Rising VAT Gap Exposes Compliance Crisis, IMF Calls for Smarter Tax Enforcement

North Macedonia Could Unlock 14% Higher GDP by Closing Gender Employment Gap: World Bank

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026