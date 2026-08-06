Russian sunflower oil maker EFKO says it halted Black Sea terminal after Ukrainian drone attack
Russia's EFKO sunflower oil producer suspended operations at its Black Sea export terminal in Taman after a Ukrainian drone attack on July 30.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian sunflower oil producer EFKO told Reuters on Thursday it had suspended operations at its export terminal at the Black Sea port of Taman after a Ukrainian drone attack on July 30.
Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have intensified attacks on each other's agricultural export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks
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