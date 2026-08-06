Russian sunflower oil maker EFKO says it halted Black Sea terminal after Ukrainian drone attack

Russian ​sunflower ‌oil producer EFKO ​told Reuters on Thursday ‌it had suspended operations at its export terminal at ‌the Black Sea ‌port of Taman after a Ukrainian drone attack on ⁠July ​30.

Russia, ⁠the world's largest wheat exporter, ⁠and Ukraine, also a major ​agricultural exporter, have intensified ⁠attacks on each other's agricultural ⁠export ​facilities and commercial vessels in the ⁠Black Sea area in recent ⁠weeks