Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj to go ahead despite withdrawal of venue permission: Pawan Khera

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday asserted that Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj on August 8 would go ahead as scheduled, accusing the BJP of trying to obstruct the event because it was "afraid" of the Leader of the Opposition. Speaking to reporters, Khera said, "They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. You can see it for yourself; they are afraid of him inside Parliament, and they are afraid of him outside as well. Let them be afraid; we will continue to keep them on edge.... They are afraid of Rahul Gandhi. They don't even face Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, and whenever Rahul Gandhi goes to amplify the voice of the students, they try to create problems every single time. Let them keep doing it; this is the power of the students. This is the power of Rahul Gandhi. This is the power of the Opposition. Their fear will not succeed against this. We will continue our work, and this program will definitely take place. We will go there [Prayagraj] as well."

His remarks come a day after Rahul Gandhi's proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj ran into uncertainty after the management of KP College revoked the permission earlier granted for the use of its sports ground, citing academic concerns and an Allahabad High Court order. In a letter addressed to the President of the City Congress Committee, Prayagraj, Acting President of Kayasth Pathshala, Chaudhary Jitendra Nath Singh, said the decision was taken following inputs from the college principal and in view of the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 14, 2025, which stressed that students' academic activities should not be disrupted.

"Regarding the allotment of the college sports ground, the Principal has informed me that the Hon'ble High Court passed an order on 14.08.2025, stating that there should be no disruption to the students' academic activities," the letter read. The management said students from two schools would be affected if the event were held on the scheduled date. It also expressed concern that rain could damage the outdoor sports ground, making repairs difficult and time-consuming.

"Therefore, the event date should be scheduled so as not to hinder school activities. In view of the Hon'ble High Court's decision and current circumstances, please schedule your event for a date during the holidays, after the rainy season," the letter said. The management further informed the Congress that the previously granted permission had been withdrawn and asked the organisers to collect the deposited amount from the office.

"In light of the above facts, the previously granted permission is revoked with regret; you may collect the deposited amount from the office," the letter added. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai reviewed preparations for Rahul Gandhi's proposed student interaction programme and maintained that the event would go ahead despite the withdrawal of permission.

"We earnestly wish for a bright and prosperous future for the children of our country and state; may they thrive, and may our event on August 8 be a great success, inspiring us all to work forward with full vigour," Rai told reporters. He also criticised the BJP, saying, "Whether it rains, hails, or storms, our leader Rahul Gandhi will not back down... the voice of the youth will rise powerfully, and the failing BJP government currently in power, both at the Centre and in the state, will be forced to leave its throne."

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign was launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally'. The campaign was later taken to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and is scheduled to continue in Prayagraj on August 8. (ANI)