TN Agriculture Minister Vinoth presents Agriculture Budget, announces Rs 600 crore Soil Conservation Mission

Tamil Nadu Agriculture Minister Vinoth on Thursday presented the Agriculture Budget 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, announcing a series of measures aimed at improving farmers' income, expanding irrigation, promoting sustainable farming and strengthening crop insurance, while unveiling a new Rs 600 crore Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Mission. Presenting the Budget, Vinoth said Tamil Nadu's agriculture had evolved from subsistence farming to a modern, technology-driven and market-oriented sector through irrigation expansion, mechanisation, precision farming, artificial intelligence and data-driven governance.

The minister said the Budget had been prepared after consultations with farmers, farmer associations, agribusiness leaders, entrepreneurs and exporters across Salem, Thanjavur, Vellore, Tirunelveli, Chennai and surrounding districts. "This Agriculture Budget has been prepared by giving due consideration to the suggestions, opinions and demands expressed during those consultations," he said.

According to the minister, the Budget prioritises farmers' welfare, income enhancement, expansion and conservation of water resources, agricultural research, irrigation management, natural farming, agricultural marketing and strengthening of Farmer Producer Organisations. Vinoth announced that the State government would allocate Rs 648.55 crore for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana during 2026-27. The scheme is expected to benefit 15 lakh farmers by providing crop insurance coverage for 36 lakh acres, with the government aiming for 100 per cent crop insurance coverage across notified crops.

The minister said the government had sanctioned a Kuruvai Special Package worth Rs 134.83 crore after the Mettur Dam could not be opened on its customary date due to low storage levels. He said Kuruvai cultivation had already been undertaken on 8.26 lakh acres. Highlighting climate-related challenges, Vinoth said district-level agricultural contingency plans had been circulated to all collectors in view of the expected impact of Super El Nino conditions, particularly in 12 districts during the Kuruvai season.

The Budget sets a target of producing 125 lakh metric tonnes of food grains during 2026-27 as part of the State's five-year goal of 130 lakh metric tonnes, while also aiming to increase the production of horticultural and nutritious crops. To improve irrigation, the government will create new irrigation facilities for 2,600 acres in rain-fed regions through borewells and tube wells, while micro-irrigation systems will extend irrigation coverage to another 50,000 acres.

Vinoth also announced an allocation of Rs 7,432.58 crore to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board to continue providing free electricity connections for agricultural pump sets. The minister announced the launch of the Tamil Nadu Soil Conservation Mission with an outlay of Rs 600 crore to improve soil fertility, reduce chemical fertiliser usage and promote natural and organic farming.

Under the initiative, Soil Health Cards will be distributed to one lakh farmers with a State allocation of Rs 4 crore, while nearly three lakh additional farmers will receive Soil Health Cards under a Union government scheme. The Budget also provides Rs 63.50 crore for promoting green manure cultivation, Rs 4.50 crore for distributing liquid bio-fertilisers, Rs 12.38 crore for water-soluble fertilisers and crop growth promoters, Rs 8 crore to encourage organic farming on 20,000 acres and Rs 10 crore for establishing permanent vermicompost production units.

The Minister alsoannounce a scheme to enable women to work as agri-drone operators. "Drone technology in India is creating new job opportunities in agriculture, construction, freight transport, surveillance, and disaster management sectors. With the United Nations having declared 2026 as the "International Year of Women Farmers", enabling women to work as drone operators will ease agricultural activities such as fertilizer, pesticide spraying, crop monitoring while addressing labour shortages in the sector. For this, 500 eligible persons, including 100 women, will be provided drone operator training and a drone pilot license through the Remote Pilot Training Organization of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University at State government cost of Rs.1.50 crore. Drones will be provided with 50 per cent subsidy to 50 trained women, at an allocation of Rs.2.50 crore from the state fund. Our Chief Minister, who established the Singappen (Lioness) force to protect women, is now set to create the Vaanmagal Force to safeguard agriculture," he said.

The minister said existing welfare schemes benefiting farmers would continue while several new initiatives would be introduced to strengthen agriculture, ensure fair prices for produce and improve farmers' livelihoods across the State. (ANI)