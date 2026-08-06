Andhra Pradesh Minister Anagani Satya Prasad accuses Jagan of 'Political Drama'

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps, Anagani Satya Prasad, on Thursday launched a sharp attack on YSR Congress Party president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy over his visit to Devurapalli, alleging that the former chief minister was attempting to create "political drama" instead of addressing public concerns. Addressing the media, Satya Prasad claimed that Jagan's visits often result in inconvenience to the public. He alleged that residents of Devurapalli would face similar difficulties during the former chief minister's visit, as they had during his previous tours. The minister further accused Jagan of being "the root cause of many of the state's problems," intensifying the political exchange between the ruling Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government and the opposition YSRCP.

The minister's remarks came while briefing the media on a meeting that, according to him, primarily focused on the proposed Backward Classes (BC) Bill. Satya Prasad said the legislation is aimed at fulfilling a key commitment made by the NDA alliance during the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections.He also said that the state government is committed to implementing its promises to the Backward Classes and described the proposed bill as an important step towards ensuring their welfare and empowerment. Satya Prasad also highlighted the government's support for tobacco farmers, stating that the administration has consistently stood by them. He said the government had extended assistance to tobacco cultivators last year and would continue to take measures to safeguard their interests.

The comment came amid continuing political heat between the ruling coalition and the opposition, with both sides hurling allegations over governance. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been visiting different parts of Andhra Pradesh to interact with people and highlight issues concerning the state. Earlier, Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy slammed the coalition government for its apathy towards tobacco farmers who are in deep distress as the cultivation cost has gone up manifold on one hand and the procurement prices have been falling with companies forming a syndicate and manipulating market dynamics.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was on a visit to East Godavari district where he inspected the tobacco procurement centre at Devarapalli and reviewed the ongoing procurement process.He also held an interaction with tobacco farmers to discuss key issues, including crop cultivation, remunerative prices, procurement, and the challenges they are facing. Speaking to the media after interacting with the farmers Jagan Mohan Reddy said the average price has been drastically falling, the farmers who were assured by the Tobacco Board of procurement have backtracked, and the traders formed a cartel to keep the prices low, forcing the farmers to distress sell. (ANI)