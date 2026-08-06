UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions
Britain has imposed new sanctions on 13 Russian targets, including six banks, six ships, and an Indian ship management company, to disrupt Moscow's funding for the Ukraine war.
- Country:
- Russia
Britain announced new sanctions targeting Russian ships, banks and industrial companies on Thursday, in its latest effort to disrupt the flow of money to Moscow which could be used to fund Russia's war against Ukraine.
The government said it was adding 13 new designations under its Russia sanctions laws, putting restrictions on six Russia-based banks, six ships and an India-based ship management company. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Britain has sanctioned more than 3,200 individuals, businesses and ships under its Russia sanctions laws, many of which have been aimed at cutting off oil revenues.
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