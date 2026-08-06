UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions

Britain has imposed new sanctions on 13 Russian targets, including six banks, six ships, and an Indian ship management company, to disrupt Moscow's funding for the Ukraine war.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:59 IST
UK targets ships and banks with new Russia sanctions
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Britain ​announced new ‌sanctions targeting Russian ​ships, banks and industrial companies on Thursday, ‌in its latest effort to disrupt the flow of money to Moscow ‌which could be used to ‌fund Russia's war against Ukraine.

The government said it was adding 13 new ⁠designations ​under its ⁠Russia sanctions laws, putting restrictions on ⁠six Russia-based banks, six ships and an ​India-based ship management company. Since Russia invaded ⁠Ukraine in 2022, Britain has sanctioned more ⁠than ​3,200 individuals, businesses and ships under its Russia sanctions ⁠laws, many of which have been ⁠aimed ⁠at cutting off oil revenues.

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