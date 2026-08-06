Oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region is on fire after big Ukrainian drone attack, governor says

​An ‌oil refinery ​in Russia's Yaroslavl ‌region is on fire after a big ‌Ukrainian drone attack, Mikhail ‌Evrayev, the regional governor, said ⁠on ​Thursday.

He ⁠said in a statement ⁠on Telegram that ​emergency services were working ⁠to extinguish the ⁠blaze ​after falling drone debris struck ⁠the refinery's storage tanks.