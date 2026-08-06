Oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region is on fire after big Ukrainian drone attack, governor says
A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region has sparked a fire, with emergency services working to extinguish the blaze.
- Country:
- Russia
An oil refinery in Russia's Yaroslavl region is on fire after a big Ukrainian drone attack, Mikhail Evrayev, the regional governor, said on Thursday.
He said in a statement on Telegram that emergency services were working to extinguish the blaze after falling drone debris struck the refinery's storage tanks.
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