US Senator Paul will refer Fauci to DOJ following contempt vote -CNN
US Senator Rand Paul has referred Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Justice Department after a committee he chairs voted to hold him in contempt of Congress over COVID-19 pandemic handling.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senator Rand Paul said he would refer Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Justice Department on Thursday after a panel he chairs voted to hold him in contempt of Congress, CNN reported.
The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a referral pushed by Paul, a longtime Fauci antagonist, on a party-line vote, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, after the former top U.S. infectious disease official refused to answer questions last week about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have voted the majority to refer this, so that will be accomplished today, CNN quoted Paul as telling reporters.
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