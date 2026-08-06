US Senator Paul will refer Fauci to DOJ following contempt vote -CNN

​U.S. Senator ​Rand Paul ‌said he would ​refer Dr. Anthony Fauci to the ‌Justice Department on Thursday after a panel he chairs voted to hold ‌him in contempt of Congress, CNN ‌reported.

The Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a referral pushed by Paul, ⁠a ​longtime ⁠Fauci antagonist, on a party-line vote, with ⁠Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, after ​the former top U.S. infectious ⁠disease official refused to answer questions last ⁠week ​about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have voted the ⁠majority to refer this, so that ⁠will ⁠be accomplished today, CNN quoted Paul as telling reporters.