EU's Kallas welcomes announcement of Gaza agreement

The European Union has welcomed an agreement to decommission Hamas' weapons and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, urging all parties to implement it without delay.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 21:20 IST
EU's Kallas welcomes announcement of Gaza agreement
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​The European ​Union welcomes ‌the announcement of ​an agreement to permanently decommission ‌weapons from Hamas and other non-state armed groups and withdraw Israeli forces from ‌Gaza, Kaja Kallas, the EU's ‌top diplomat, said on Thursday.

"We call on all parties to approve and ⁠implement ​the agreement ⁠without delay," Kallas said in a ⁠statement. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "major ​milestone" towards implementing the Gaza peace ⁠plan announced in October, saying Hamas would ⁠disarm ​and Israel would withdraw in phases.

But residents of ⁠Gaza have said the announcement is ⁠out ⁠of touch with their reality.

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