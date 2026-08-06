EU's Kallas welcomes announcement of Gaza agreement
The European Union has welcomed an agreement to decommission Hamas' weapons and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, urging all parties to implement it without delay.
- Country:
- United States
The European Union welcomes the announcement of an agreement to permanently decommission weapons from Hamas and other non-state armed groups and withdraw Israeli forces from Gaza, Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, said on Thursday.
"We call on all parties to approve and implement the agreement without delay," Kallas said in a statement. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "major milestone" towards implementing the Gaza peace plan announced in October, saying Hamas would disarm and Israel would withdraw in phases.
But residents of Gaza have said the announcement is out of touch with their reality.
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