EU's Kallas welcomes announcement of Gaza agreement

​The European ​Union welcomes ‌the announcement of ​an agreement to permanently decommission ‌weapons from Hamas and other non-state armed groups and withdraw Israeli forces from ‌Gaza, Kaja Kallas, the EU's ‌top diplomat, said on Thursday.

"We call on all parties to approve and ⁠implement ​the agreement ⁠without delay," Kallas said in a ⁠statement. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a "major ​milestone" towards implementing the Gaza peace ⁠plan announced in October, saying Hamas would ⁠disarm ​and Israel would withdraw in phases.

But residents of ⁠Gaza have said the announcement is ⁠out ⁠of touch with their reality.