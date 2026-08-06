Government talks to Rahul Gandhi over delimitation bill, Congress leader seeks all-party meeting: Sources

The Centre has held discussions with several political parties on the proposed Bill

ANI | Updated: 06-08-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 23:23 IST
Government talks to Rahul Gandhi over delimitation bill, Congress leader seeks all-party meeting: Sources
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has talked to opposition parties and has also reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for support over the proposed Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation, sources said. Sources said there have three interactions between the government and Rahul Gandhi to break the logjam in Parliament.

The sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is learnt to have sought the Congress' support for the proposed Delimitation Bill. Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have sought an all-party meeting and conveyed that he will also talk to INDIA bloc allies. Government sources said they are engaging with the Congress as it is the principal Opposition party. The Centre has already held discussions with several political parties on the proposed Bill.

The government's outreach has continued with key INDIA bloc parties including Samajwadi Party and NCP(SP), sources said. They said DMK has sought certain assurances before taking a final stand.

The Delimitation bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats and implement reservation for women. However, the bill was not passed. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026