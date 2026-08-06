Government talks to Rahul Gandhi over delimitation bill, Congress leader seeks all-party meeting: Sources

The government has talked to opposition parties and has also reached out to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for support over the proposed Delimitation Bill linked to women's reservation, sources said. Sources said there have three interactions between the government and Rahul Gandhi to break the logjam in Parliament.

The sources said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is learnt to have sought the Congress' support for the proposed Delimitation Bill. Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have sought an all-party meeting and conveyed that he will also talk to INDIA bloc allies. Government sources said they are engaging with the Congress as it is the principal Opposition party. The Centre has already held discussions with several political parties on the proposed Bill.

The government's outreach has continued with key INDIA bloc parties including Samajwadi Party and NCP(SP), sources said. They said DMK has sought certain assurances before taking a final stand.

The Delimitation bill 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, 2026, to redraw parliamentary and assembly constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha strength to 850 seats and implement reservation for women. However, the bill was not passed. (ANI)