German prosecutor says airport drone was fitted with explosive device

A drone discovered at a German airport was found to be fitted with professional explosives and a detonator, prompting a federal investigation into a "serious attack" on the country's infrastructure.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 23:16 IST
German prosecutor says airport drone was fitted with explosive device
  • Country:
  • Germany

A ​drone discovered ​on the ‌grounds of a ​German airport was fitted with professional ‌explosives and a detonator, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday, adding that it ‌was launching an investigation into ‌what it called a "serious attack".

The federal prosecutor said it had taken over the probe ⁠from local ​prosecutors ⁠in the eastern city of Dresden, in ⁠the jurisdiction of Leipzig/Halle Airport where ​the drone was discovered on Tuesday night.

"This ⁠constitutes a serious attack on the ⁠transportation ​and logistics infrastructure in Germany," the federal prosecutor said in a ⁠statement, adding that it had posed a ⁠threat ⁠to Germany's external and internal security.

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