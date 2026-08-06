German prosecutor says airport drone was fitted with explosive device

A ​drone discovered ​on the ‌grounds of a ​German airport was fitted with professional ‌explosives and a detonator, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday, adding that it ‌was launching an investigation into ‌what it called a "serious attack".

The federal prosecutor said it had taken over the probe ⁠from local ​prosecutors ⁠in the eastern city of Dresden, in ⁠the jurisdiction of Leipzig/Halle Airport where ​the drone was discovered on Tuesday night.

"This ⁠constitutes a serious attack on the ⁠transportation ​and logistics infrastructure in Germany," the federal prosecutor said in a ⁠statement, adding that it had posed a ⁠threat ⁠to Germany's external and internal security.