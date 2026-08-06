German prosecutor says airport drone was fitted with explosive device
A drone discovered at a German airport was found to be fitted with professional explosives and a detonator, prompting a federal investigation into a "serious attack" on the country's infrastructure.
- Country:
- Germany
A drone discovered on the grounds of a German airport was fitted with professional explosives and a detonator, Germany's federal prosecutor said on Thursday, adding that it was launching an investigation into what it called a "serious attack".
The federal prosecutor said it had taken over the probe from local prosecutors in the eastern city of Dresden, in the jurisdiction of Leipzig/Halle Airport where the drone was discovered on Tuesday night.
"This constitutes a serious attack on the transportation and logistics infrastructure in Germany," the federal prosecutor said in a statement, adding that it had posed a threat to Germany's external and internal security.