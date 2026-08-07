Venezuelan acting government, opposition delegation begin talks
U.S.-backed negotiations between Venezuela's interim government and a faction of the opposition have begun, aiming to remake the country's political system ahead of elections.
- Country:
- Venezuela
U.S.-backed negotiations between Venezuela's interim government and a faction of the opposition began on Thursday afternoon, the two sides said, after nearly a week of delays. The talks are aimed at remaking the country's political system ahead of eventual elections.