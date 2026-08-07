Morocco ready to cooperate on return of minors from Spain, state media says

Morocco is ​ready to cooperate ‌with Spain and ​other European partners on the return of unaccompanied minors who were ‌among tens of thousands of migrants who crossed into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, state news agency MAP reported ‌on Thursday. "Morocco has committed, in line with high ‌royal instructions issued to the interior and foreign affairs ministries, to work towards identifying unaccompanied minors with a view to ⁠their return ​to their ⁠homeland," MAP, which reflects official positions, said citing a diplomatic ⁠source. Spanish authorities say 72,000 migrants crossed during the influx last ​week, while Moroccan authorities said about 40,000 people were ⁠involved. At least 1,100 unaccompanied minors remain in Ceuta, some ⁠of whom ​arrived during last week's large-scale crossing while others were already in the enclave, according to ⁠local authorities. The vast majority of the migrants who entered Ceuta have ⁠since returned ⁠to Morocco. Unlike adults, minors cannot be immediately returned under existing procedures.