U.S. and ASEAN chair call for unconditional release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

The US State Department and ASEAN chair have reiterated calls for the unconditional release of Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:49 IST
U.S. and ASEAN chair call for unconditional release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The U.S. ​State Department and the chair of ‌the Association ​of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday reiterated their calls for the unconditional release of Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu ‌Kyi and other political prisoners. On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of questions over her health and well-being following her detention in ‌a February 2021 coup that ousted an elected civilian government led by her.

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026