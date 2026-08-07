U.S. and ASEAN chair call for unconditional release of Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
The US State Department and ASEAN chair have reiterated calls for the unconditional release of Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners.
- Country:
- Myanmar
The U.S. State Department and the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Friday reiterated their calls for the unconditional release of Myanmar's detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political prisoners. On Monday, Aung San Suu Kyi met with a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross after years of questions over her health and well-being following her detention in a February 2021 coup that ousted an elected civilian government led by her.
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