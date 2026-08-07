ASEAN chair reiterates call for Myanmar to release Aung San Suu Kyi 

The ASEAN Chair reiterated its call for the release of Myanmar's political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi, following a positive meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:04 IST
ASEAN chair reiterates call for Myanmar to release Aung San Suu Kyi 
Aung San Suu Kyi
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

​The chair ​of ‌the Association ​of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reiterated its ‌call for the release of political detainees in Myanmar, including ‌the "complete and unconditional release" of ‌detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a statement ⁠issued ​on ⁠Friday. The ASEAN Chair issued the ⁠call following Monday's meeting between Aung ​San Suu Kyi and a ⁠delegate from the International Committee of ⁠the ​Red Cross, describing the engagement as a positive ⁠development.

The Philippines is the chair ⁠of ⁠the 11-member ASEAN in 2026.

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