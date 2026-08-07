ASEAN chair reiterates call for Myanmar to release Aung San Suu Kyi
The ASEAN Chair reiterated its call for the release of Myanmar's political detainees, including Aung San Suu Kyi, following a positive meeting with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
- Country:
- Myanmar
The chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reiterated its call for the release of political detainees in Myanmar, including the "complete and unconditional release" of detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a statement issued on Friday. The ASEAN Chair issued the call following Monday's meeting between Aung San Suu Kyi and a delegate from the International Committee of the Red Cross, describing the engagement as a positive development.
The Philippines is the chair of the 11-member ASEAN in 2026.