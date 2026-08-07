ASEAN chair reiterates call for Myanmar to release Aung San Suu Kyi 

​The chair ​of ‌the Association ​of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) reiterated its ‌call for the release of political detainees in Myanmar, including ‌the "complete and unconditional release" of ‌detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to a statement ⁠issued ​on ⁠Friday. The ASEAN Chair issued the ⁠call following Monday's meeting between Aung ​San Suu Kyi and a ⁠delegate from the International Committee of ⁠the ​Red Cross, describing the engagement as a positive ⁠development.

The Philippines is the chair ⁠of ⁠the 11-member ASEAN in 2026.