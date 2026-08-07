Kharge demands Amit Shah's statement in Rajya Sabha; Rijiju says "oppn will not decide which minister comes to House"

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Friday reiterated his demand for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to deliver a statement on police action against protesters on July 20. Amid the opposition's demand for the Home Minister's statement and constant sloganeering, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 12 noon.

Kharge claimed that the Chairperson, CP Radhakrishnan, had issued a direction to Amit Shah; however, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju refuted the claim. The Congress leader said, "You (the Chair) had asked the Home Minister to come and deliver a statement in the House. But they (the treasury benches) are not respecting your word and are insulting the House."

Objecting, Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition cannot decide which minister will come to the House and when. Amid allegations of not attending Parliament, he claimed that Home Minister Shah comes to the Parliament complex daily. The Union Minister said, "The LoP is misleading the House. There has been no direction by the Chair. I am saying this on the record: from the time Parliament begins in the morning till it ends at night, the Home Minister is in the Parliament. The minister responsible for the business before the House gives the reply. The opposition will not decide which minister is to come and when."

"There has been no direction issued for any minister to come to the House. You leave after 11 am but the Home Minister stays. When the Home Minister will answer, you won't listen. They only disturb the House," he added. Earlier today, Opposition MPs protested in Parliament House complex against the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and over their demand for a statement from Amit Shah over alleged "police excesses" against student protesters.

Amid rain, the MPs carrying umbrellas and placards against the Central government protested in front of Makar Dwar of Parliament with slogans such as "Amit Shah jawab do" (Answer Amit Shah). Meanwhile, Friday is reserved for private members' legislative business in both Houses. (ANI)