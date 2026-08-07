Irfan Pathan reveals fake Babar Azam story run to defame him, speaks on trolls

Pathan was speaking on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles'.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 12:35 IST
Irfan Pathan reveals fake Babar Azam story run to defame him, speaks on trolls
Irfan Pathan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan opened up on facing trolling and fake news, saying that once a fake story about Pakistani batter Babar Azam refusing him was run in Pakistan. The former all-rounder said that he does not respond to anything, since doing that with everyone would not let an individual live his life. Pathan was speaking on JioHotstar's 'Cheeky Singles'.

Speaking during the programme, Pathan said that instances of "trolling and fake attribution" happen every day, and once a story about Babar refusing him an interview was run, by photoshopping his face on someone else's picture. "The trolling and fake attribution happen every day. The media in our neighbouring country once ran a story claiming that I had gone to interview Babar Azam, and that he refused because, according to him, 'He trolls our country, so I won't give him an interview.' It was a complete lie. Someone had photoshopped my face onto a picture," he said.

"The person in the original image was a young Bangladeshi reporter who had gone to the ground for the first time and was refused an interview. They literally put my face on his body and spread the story. It got over a million views, and people believed it was me. This happens every day, but I don't respond. Every day, some lie is told in our name or about some player. If you keep responding to everyone, you won't be able to live your life," he added. In his playing career from 2003-12, Pathan scored 2,821 runs at an average of 26.12 in 141 innings, with a century and 11 fifties and a best score of 102. With 301 wickets at an average of 29.85, nine five-wicket hauls and two ten-fers, he was one of the finest all-rounders of his time, but saw his career get affected by injuries a lot.

He has also represented Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rising Pune Supergiant (RPG) and Gujarat Lions (GL) in the IPL, taking 80 wickets in 103 matches and scoring 1,139 runs in 82 innings at an average of 21.49, with a fifty. (ANI)

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