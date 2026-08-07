ABVP Slams AISA for Politically Charged Allegations in Ranchi Protest

Reacting to claims made by the All India Students' Association (AISA) about the recent demonstration in Ranchi regarding the Jharkhand Public Service Commission and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has dubbed these charges as unfounded and politically driven. According to ABVP, instead of addressing real student issues, AISA has opted to distract public focus with constructed controversies and media-oriented political narratives. They further criticized the use of incidents like ink-throwing as a tactic to obscure the true challenges confronting students, arguing this is intended more for political gain than for seeking justice.

In their statement, ABVP emphasized that student movements should be dedicated to safeguarding academic interests and contributing to nation-building, rather than serving as tools for political parties. They accused AISA of habitually exploiting student matters to advance an ideological agenda that is out of touch with the desires of India's students. Such efforts to sow division and ideological battles on campuses, as per ABVP, have been routinely rejected by the student populace across the nation.

ABVP's National General Secretary, Virendra Singh Solanki, commented, "The attempt to politicize the ink-throwing incident rather than addressing student concerns lays bare AISA's priorities. Any incident warranting investigation should be approached impartially and in line with legal standards. Making claims without evidence is purely a display of political desperation and an attempt at cheap publicity." He added, "Student movements are envisioned to bolster society and aid nation-building, not to act as stages for political drama. Any ideological stance that aims to undermine India's unity through educational platforms will consistently be rebuffed by the student body."