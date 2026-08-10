Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim Undergoes Medical Evaluation

The Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, is currently undergoing a series of medical tests and procedures, his office confirmed on Monday. He is expected to remain under observation for a period of two days, according to Press Secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah.

In a public statement, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah noted that Anwar Ibrahim is receiving assessments and procedures from a specialized team of medical experts, though further specifics were not disclosed. She requested the public's prayers for Anwar's continued health to allow him to return to his official responsibilities promptly.

Turning 79 recently, Anwar Ibrahim has faced recurring health issues, especially relating to his shoulder and back. Notably, he was hospitalized in 2018 for similar concerns and had to cancel engagements due to back pain as recently as last November. However, a routine check-up earlier this year indicated a clean bill of health, per the hospital's statement.