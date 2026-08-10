U.S. Defense Strategy Intensifies in Asia

The U.S. emphasizes Asia's strategic importance, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, according to defense undersecretary Eldrige Colby, speaking in Manila.

Colby's remarks highlighted the deepening of American interests, asserting their commitment to the region through robust investment and strategic engagement.

The announcement at a Manila think-tank event is part of a broader U.S. strategy to enhance partnerships and influence in Asia amidst growing international challenges.