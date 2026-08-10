U.S. Pivots to Asia: Strengthening Ties and Investments

Elbridge Colby, U.S. defense undersecretary, emphasized the strategic importance of Asia during a speech in Manila. He noted that U.S. interest in the Indo-Pacific region is at an all-time high, signifying strong and expanding investments, reflecting America's growing commitment to the region's stability and economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-08-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2026 10:10 IST
U.S. Pivots to Asia: Strengthening Ties and Investments
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  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent speech in Manila, U.S. defense undersecretary Elbridge Colby highlighted the strategic importance of Asia to the United States.

Colby underscored that the U.S. interest in the Indo-Pacific region has intensified, backed by increased investments and a stronger presence.

This commitment is seen as a move to ensure regional stability and foster economic partnerships in the growing markets of Asia.

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