Ghana’s Refugee Outlook Signals Growing Need for Jobs, Education and Local Investment

Ghana is facing a steadily growing refugee challenge as conflict and instability in the Sahel push more people towards West Africa's coastal states. A 2026 World Bank Analytical Report on Refugees and Refugee Support in Ghana, prepared with contributions from the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) Project and support from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Ghana, shows that the issue is no longer only humanitarian. It is increasingly linked to jobs, education, public services, local development and social stability. The study was funded through the World Bank Group-administered Sahel and West Africa Coastal Countries (SAWAC) Umbrella Program, supported by Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and France.

As of October 2025, Ghana was hosting an estimated 32,307 forcibly displaced people. This included 21,441 registered refugees and asylum seekers and another 10,866 Burkinabe granted prima facie refugee status but not yet registered. Compared with Ghana's population of around 30.8 million, the displaced population represents only about 0.1 percent nationally. However, the report warns that national figures hide significant pressures in communities where refugees are concentrated.

Northern Ghana Faces the Greatest Pressure

The refugee burden is particularly visible in Ghana's relatively poorer northern regions. Among registered displaced people, Upper West hosted 6,796 and Upper East 5,576. Displaced people represented about 0.75 percent of Upper West's population, around 7.5 times the national rate, and 0.43 percent of Upper East's population, about 4.3 times the national rate.

This concentration creates an important challenge for government planning. Northern communities are already dealing with poverty, economic exclusion and climate-related pressures. An increase in population can add demand for schools, healthcare, water, land, jobs and other basic services.

The trend suggests that these pressures could increase. Ghana recorded a 52.36 percent rise in refugees between June 2020 and June 2025. The report calculates that, if numbers increased at an average rate of 11.2 percent every six months, Ghana could be hosting more than 50,000 refugees by 2030. This is a scenario rather than a firm forecast, but it provides governments and development partners with a useful benchmark for future planning.

Burkinabe account for the largest share of registered refugees and asylum seekers, at 13,269 people or 61.89 percent, followed by Togolese at 15.95 percent and Sudanese at 5.25 percent. These figures do not include the additional 10,866 Burkinabe granted prima facie refugee status, highlighting how closely Ghana's displacement challenge is connected to instability in neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Jobs and Education Become Development Priorities

The demographic profile presents both a challenge and an economic opportunity. About 52.34 percent of registered refugees and asylum seekers are aged 18–59, representing 11,223 working-age people. At the same time, more than 9,300 are children under 18, creating substantial requirements for education, nutrition and child protection.

Education and employment are among the biggest concerns. The report finds that most refugees and asylum seekers have no education and are unemployed. Its charts show more than 5,000 people reporting no education and close to 5,000 reporting no occupation. Among those working, agriculture is prominent, including farming, crop production, forestry, fisheries and agricultural labour.

For policymakers, the implication is that refugee assistance cannot remain limited to food, shelter and emergency support. Education, vocational skills, employment and livelihood programmes will be essential if refugees are to become more economically independent.

The same approach could benefit host communities. Investments in schools, healthcare, water, roads, agricultural services and skills development can serve both refugees and local residents, reducing the risk that communities see newcomers as competitors for scarce public resources.

Development Partners and Businesses Have a Role

International development partners have an opportunity to connect humanitarian assistance with longer-term development. The World Bank-supported SOCO Project has already engaged 48 districts, reached around 1,700 communities and benefited approximately 1.5 million people in northern Ghana. Such area-based programmes provide a possible foundation for strengthening infrastructure and livelihoods in communities receiving refugees.

Private-sector stakeholders could also contribute, particularly in agriculture, vocational training, small businesses and financial services. Because more than half of the registered displaced population is of working age and many already have agricultural backgrounds, businesses could support skills development, agricultural value chains, market access and enterprise creation.

But there are risks. Programmes that create opportunities for refugees while leaving poor host communities behind could increase resentment and competition over jobs, land and resources. Private investment and development programmes should therefore be designed to benefit both groups.

Economic programmes must also recognize serious humanitarian needs. The report identifies more than 2,000 children at risk, over 500 people with serious medical conditions and nearly 500 single parents, alongside people with disabilities, vulnerable women and older people, unaccompanied children, and survivors of torture and sexual and gender-based violence.

Early Investment Can Prevent a Bigger Crisis

The main message for Ghana and its partners is to prepare before displacement becomes significantly larger. Government planning should focus particularly on Upper West and Upper East rather than relying on the seemingly small national refugee ratio.

Development partners can help by combining humanitarian financing with investments in education, healthcare, vocational training, agricultural productivity, infrastructure and local employment. Better registration and data systems are also important, particularly because more than 10,000 Burkinabe with prima facie refugee status were not included in several demographic datasets used in the report.

For businesses, refugees can potentially become workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and consumers, but sustainable opportunities will depend on including surrounding Ghanaian communities.

Ghana's refugee population remains manageable nationally, but the 52.36 percent increase over five years and the possibility of more than 50,000 refugees by 2030 make early action important. Investing now in jobs, education, infrastructure and social protection for refugees and host communities could turn displacement management into a wider development and resilience strategy, while reducing the risk that instability spreading from the Sahel creates deeper economic and social pressures in northern Ghana.