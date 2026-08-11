Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception
U.S. President Donald Trump used a covert military operation involving deceptive aircraft transfers to travel secretly from Turkey to Britain amid Iranian assassination threats. The operation involved Trump switching from Air Force One to another plane via a catering truck, maintaining secrecy from even White House staff and journalists aboard.
- Country:
- United States
President Donald Trump undertook a covert military operation last month, involving a secretive flight from Turkey amidst Iranian assassination threats, according to the Washington Post.
The operation saw Trump departing Turkey after a NATO summit using an extraordinary subterfuge—exiting Air Force One via a catering truck to board another aircraft, as reported by anonymous sources.
This secretive maneuver mirrored previous presidential covert travels and highlights the security intricacies faced by the U.S. President in international settings.
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