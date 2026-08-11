Stealthy Skies: Trump's Secret Flight Deception

President Donald Trump undertook a covert military operation last month, involving a secretive flight from Turkey amidst Iranian assassination threats, according to the Washington Post.

The operation saw Trump departing Turkey after a NATO summit using an extraordinary subterfuge—exiting Air Force One via a catering truck to board another aircraft, as reported by anonymous sources.

This secretive maneuver mirrored previous presidential covert travels and highlights the security intricacies faced by the U.S. President in international settings.