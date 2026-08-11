South Carolina's Senate Shakeup: A Legacy or a Coronation?

South Carolina voters are deciding if Darline Graham will succeed her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate. With ten candidates in the race, critics see her bid, supported by President Trump, as a potential coronation lacking political experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 15:31 IST
South Carolina's Senate Shakeup: A Legacy or a Coronation?
  • Country:
  • United States

South Carolina voters are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether Darline Graham should replace her late brother, Senator Lindsey Graham, as the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming election. Governor Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham to serve the remainder of her brother's term after his sudden death from a heart condition. President Donald Trump has endorsed Darline Graham, despite her lack of political experience, calling her candidacy a 'fabulous tribute' to her brother.

Critics argue that her bid, heavily reliant on her family name and presidential support, lacks a political track record of her own, giving it the appearance of a coronation. Among the ten candidates in the race, the winner will face Democrat Annie Andrews, a well-funded pediatrician. If no candidate secures a majority, the top two finishers will proceed to a runoff in August.

Darline Graham faces significant competition from figures like U.S. Representatives Ralph Norman and Russell Fry, former Governor Mark Sanford, and businessman Mark Lynch. Lynch, who came second in the original primary, suggests some voters desire change. Skeptics question Graham's credentials and the impact of Trump's endorsement, viewing it as insufficient for ultimate victory. The Republican nominee, however, is expected to have a favorable chance in the November election.

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