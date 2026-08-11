Trump Challenges Childhood Vaccination Norms

The World Health Organization defends its science-based childhood immunization schedules after U.S. President Trump signed an executive order reducing recommended vaccinations. Trump's order aligns the U.S. with other developed countries with fewer shots, despite different disease risks. Experts, including WHO, emphasize the importance of science-based vaccination timing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 15:31 IST
Trump Challenges Childhood Vaccination Norms
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The World Health Organization (WHO) defended its childhood immunization schedules as scientifically sound following an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at reducing the number of recommended childhood vaccinations. The order proposes fewer immunizations, similar to other developed nations with differing disease risks and healthcare systems.

Trump's move aligns with long-held objectives of U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has cast doubts on vaccine safety, despite a lack of scientific evidence linking vaccines to autism. WHO spokesperson Tarik Jašarević reasserted that vaccination schedules are rooted in extensive research and expert group recommendations.

Medical associations and public health experts have criticized Trump's order, warning of increased vulnerability to preventable diseases due to reduced vaccinations. Moreover, suggestions to separate the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into three shots lack scientific support, according to vaccine manufacturers like Merck, who caution about potential risks of delayed immunizations.

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