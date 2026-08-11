Capitalist Cracks: The Chaotic Evolution of Cuba's Energy Sector

The energy landscape in Cuba is undergoing significant shifts as capitalist forces seep into the communist system. The U.S. oil embargo, compounded by the end of shipments from traditional allies, has paved the way for a black market thriving on U.S. fuel.

Despite the crippling embargo, a U.S. policy exception is allowing a limited flow of gasoline and diesel to the island, giving rise to a chaotic yet transformative shift. This has created opportunities for private enterprises but also widened economic disparities among Cubans.

With new reforms on the horizon, Cuba stands at a crossroads. While the state struggles to maintain control over its energy sector, private and foreign investments could redefine the economic landscape, challenging decades of rigid state control.