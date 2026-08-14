Israeli Intelligence and the Shadows of Assassination Plots

Over the past year, Israel has repeatedly warned the U.S. of alleged Iranian plots to assassinate President Donald Trump. Despite lacking independent verification from American intelligence agencies, White House officials have taken preventive actions based on these warnings.

The intelligence reports include threats of sniper attacks or potential assaults at public events, intensifying before the U.S. military action in Iran. Israeli officials specifically alerted the White House about a possible attack on Trump during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. Despite lacking corroborating evidence, such intelligence has notably influenced U.S. foreign policy decisions.

The CIA could not verify the alleged threats, but the ongoing tension between Israel and Iran has resulted in significant implications for U.S. decision-making. While some officials question the veracity of these threats, others emphasize the necessity of Israeli intelligence in shaping American policies in the Middle East.