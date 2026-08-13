Swiss Health Coverage Hurdles as Drugmakers Halt Submissions

Drugmakers are holding back health insurance applications in Switzerland due to fears that lower prices might undermine their U.S. business. This concern arises amid the drug-pricing policies introduced during the Trump administration, noted a study released on Thursday.

According to a survey by Swiss pharmaceutical industry group Interpharma, up to one-third of new innovative medicines were not submitted for coverage under Switzerland's mandatory health insurance system between January 2025 and June 2026. This could restrict patient access to new treatments. Switzerland's pricing is used as a benchmark under the United States' most-favoured-nation drug-pricing policy, aiming to reduce U.S. medicine costs by comparing with other markets.

The policy is making drugmakers hesitant to launch new medicines in Europe. Interpharma reported that their survey shows drug makers are reluctant to release new therapies in Switzerland on time, to avoid jeopardizing U.S. prices. Despite companies like Roche and Novartis considering launches, inclusion on the Swiss reimbursement list is critical for access and influences U.S. price comparisons.