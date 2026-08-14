Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK party, announced his return to parliament, claiming a significant electoral victory. However, he abstained from attending the vote count due to a police warning concerning potential disruptions.

Farage faced accusations of failing to declare substantial donations from a wealthy backer, which led to his resignation from parliament and subsequent re-election in the seaside town of Clacton.

Despite his proclaimed victory, he faced over 30 challengers, notably Count Binface, a satirical figure. Essex Police implemented strong measures to ensure the safety of the electoral process.