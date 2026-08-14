Nigel Farage Claims Resounding Victory Amid Disruption Fears

Nigel Farage, the leader of Britain's Reform UK party, announced that he has recaptured his parliamentary seat in Clacton but will not attend the vote count due to warnings from police about a potential campaign intended to disrupt the results.

Farage, who recently resigned from parliament, sought a new mandate in what he labeled as a 'people against the establishment' election. Despite allegations that he failed to declare millions received from a wealthy backer, he declared a 'resounding victory' and 'overwhelming endorsement' during a pre-announcement party.

The local police informed Farage of an 'organized campaign' designed to disrupt the voting outcomes, prompting his decision to skip the vote count. The police did not provide immediate comments on the matter.