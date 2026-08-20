The Kremlin addressed Ukraine's political turmoil as its first reaction to the former defense minister's insistence on wartime elections. The demand underscores Ukraine's internal governance crisis, which Kyiv attributes to ongoing corruption.

Former defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized the need for a vote as the biggest challenge yet for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy since the war escalated. However, Ukraine contends it cannot hold elections amidst martial law and territorial defense.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized Zelenskiy's legitimacy and claimed the Kyiv regime's politics is marred by disunity. Peskov noted that while some leaders invoke democratic principles, others bypass them, with President Putin calling for necessary elections.