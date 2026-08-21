Russia's July Maritime Aggression

In a recent revelation, Ukraine's infrastructure ministry reported that Russia attacked 52 civilian vessels in July and early August. The attacks were disclosed on Friday, highlighting a pattern of aggression in the region.

These vessels were primarily engaged in transporting essential goods, including food and other cargo, to and from Ukraine's ports. The ministry detailed this information via the Telegram messaging app, underscoring the threats faced by civilian maritime operations.

With tensions escalating, this development poses a significant concern for regional stability and the safety of maritime logistics channels, which are crucial for Ukraine's economy.