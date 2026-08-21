Ousted Ukrainian Minister Mykhailo Fedorov's New Ventures in the U.S.

Former Ukrainian defense minister Mykhailo Fedorov is set to make a trip to the United States, intending to secure funding for innovative defense technology projects. This move comes after his dismissal from office in July, which had sparked protests in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, though these have since dwindled.

In a significant divergence from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Fedorov recently advocated for wartime elections, a stance that breaks with constitutional restrictions during ongoing conflicts. Despite media speculation, sources affirm that his U.S. visit does not aim to garner political support for this election proposal.

Fedorov, known for his support of cutting-edge military technologies and his connections with U.S. companies like SpaceX and Palantir, is considering launching various projects, including an investment fund. His earlier efforts prompted Elon Musk to activate Starlink services over Ukraine, vital for communication and drone operations.