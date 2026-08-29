Those expressing concern today are very people who ruled for years: Chirag Paswan hits back at Rahul Gandhi on discrimination against Dalits remarks

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday questioned Congress and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over alleged discrimination against Dalits, saying those who had been in power for a long time since the country got independence should explain why such discrimination persists. Paswan was responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on caste discrimination and the recent "purification" ritual at a venue in Uttarakhand where Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a rally.

"The Congress party and its leader -- the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi -- have expressed concern regarding the discrimination Dalits still face today, citing several examples. If the social situation remains unchanged, it is certainly a matter of concern for our government as well; that is why we firmly articulate our stance on various issues," Paswan told the media. "Yet, those expressing concern today are the very people the country gave ample opportunity to for a long time after independence. How can they now claim that discrimination persists in society?" he asked.

"If discrimination continued in society despite this, it implies that they, too, failed to strengthen the foundations effectively," Paswan said. He said the basis of reservation was social discrimination and argued that it should not be viewed from an economic perspective.

"Regarding the question of reservation, we have clearly stated that since its very basis lies in social factors and discrimination, discussing it from an economic perspective goes against the Constitution," the Union Minister said. He further challenged those seeking changes to the constitutional basis of reservation to bring such a proposal before Parliament.

"If the constitutional basis is to be changed, then change the Constitution; let everyone come to the floor of the Lok Sabha and do it," Paswan said. Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day attacked the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over the alleged 'purification' ritual conducted at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following Kharge's August 8 rally, calling it "another name for untouchability".

"Only BJP and RSS members do this, and it is a crime. Under India's Constitution, this is a crime, a criminal activity. 'Purification' is actually just another name for untouchability. Untouchability was outlawed, yet BJP members practice it openly," Gandhi had said. "When they perform this purification, they are effectively saying that Dalits should not be touched, that Dalits are unclean, and this constitutes a crime under the Indian Constitution," Gandhi said.

The Haldwani controversy stems from a Congress rally held at Ramlila Maidan on August 8, ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections. Members of a right-wing group later performed a purification ritual at the venue. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had also raised the issue in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that the ritual was linked to his identity as a Dalit leader.

He later called for strict legal action and demanded registration of a case under the Untouchability Act against those who conducted the ritual. (ANI)