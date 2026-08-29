Valmiki Corporation Scam: BJP's Narayanaswamy labels Congress "anti-Dalit party", announces 10-day Padayatra

Attacking the ruling Congress government in Karnataka over the alleged diversion of funds meant for oppressed communities, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will undertake a 10-day Padayatra from September 1 to September 10, concluding in Ballari. Speaking to ANI, Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of misguiding Dalit communities for decades while undermining their development.

"For decades, we have been explaining and bringing to the notice of the people of Karnataka that Congress is an anti-Dalit party. The Congress party has misguided the Dalit communities," Narayanaswamy said. "We want to show the other face of the Congress party to the Dalit community of this country, particularly in Karnataka. Our Padayatra will start on September 1 and end in Ballari on September 10," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar hit out at the Congress government, questioning the alleged misuse of welfare funds reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). "The money meant for Dalits was supposed to be used for Dalit development. The ministers did not use it for Dalits' development. Is this not anti-Dalit?" Kumar asked, asserting that the opposition party will highlight several instances of financial irregularities during the upcoming Padayatra.

Meanwhile, responding to allegations and emotional statements made by former minister B Nagendra, Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy dismissed the former's press conference as a tactic to distract from serious corruption charges. "I have seen Nagendra's press conference. Crying and talking look like drama. He is giving such statements to divert people's attention from the scam allegations," Janardhana Reddy remarked.

Criticising Nagendra for invoking caste lines amid the ongoing scam controversy, Reddy added, "Repeatedly using words like 'Manusmriti, Manuvad', it is not right for Nagendra to drag caste into politics. The country is running under Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution." The BJP's planned foot march aims to step up pressure on the Chief Minister DK Shivakumar-led administration over the alleged misappropriation of state welfare corporation funds meant for marginalised communities.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Minister B Nagendra announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. Addressing a press conference, Nagendra said his decision was aimed at ensuring that the controversy did not cause embarrassment to the party and hinder the government's development work.

"I am resigning of my own will to avoid the embarrassment which may cost my party because of unnecessary allegations made by the opposition party against me. Because of this conspiratorial politics by the opposition, we requested them many times in the last Assembly session that lasted for 10 days. We told them to give notice and come for a discussion: why are you asking for my resignation? From the Chief Minister to all our members, we requested them. They were not in a position to listen," he said. (ANI)