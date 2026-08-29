"Nagendra's resignation victory for Dalits, not BJP alone", says Karnataka LoP R Ashoka

Karnataka Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka on Saturday said that Congress leader B Nagendra's resignation from the state cabinet was the outcome of sustained pressure by the BJP-JD(S) alliance and called it a "victory for the entire Dalit community" rather than the opposition party alone. Addressing a press conference here, Ashoka alleged that the Congress government was cornered after the opposition presented documents in the Karnataka Assembly concerning the alleged misappropriation of Dalit funds.

"We fought continuously for eight days from the beginning of the session. We have taught Congress a lesson that there is no escape if Dalit funds are swallowed," Ashoka said. He said the BJP and JD(S) had worked together to take the Nagendra resignation issue to its "logical conclusion", adding that the opposition had released 37 documents related to the case.

Ashoka alleged that Rs 187 crore meant for Dalit welfare had been diverted to Telangana and said details of the alleged transactions were contained in CBI and ED charge sheets. "If Nagendra was innocent, as claimed by CM DK Shivakumar, he would not have figured as an accused in the charge sheets," he said.

The BJP leader also referred to the death by suicide of P Chandrashekaran, an officer associated with the alleged irregularities, and accused the Congress government of failing to provide justice and promised benefits to his family. "Is Nagendra the only Dalit in the whole of Karnataka? The Rs 187 crore should have been used for development of Dalit areas, schools and employment schemes," Ashoka said.

Questioning Nagendra's claim that he resigned in the interest of party discipline, Ashoka asked whether the party had instructed anyone to divert funds meant for Dalits. "If the party is so important, how did they loot Dalit money? Did the party itself instruct them to loot Dalit funds?" he asked.

Ashoka claimed the opposition had placed before the Assembly documents relating to the alleged transactions, including details from the CBI and forensic reports. He also alleged that transfers involving large sums could not have been carried out by a single accountant without political instructions and pointed to a suicide note that he said referred to verbal directions from the minister.

Ashoka rejected the argument that recovery of the allegedly diverted money should end the matter. "If police catch a thief and recover the money, do they let the thief go? In the same way, if the money has been returned, Congress should say who the culprit is," he said.

He added that guilt could ultimately be established only by a court and alleged that Nagendra had not received a clean chit from any court. Ashoka also criticised Congress leaders for their earlier opposition to BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa during the previous government, contrasting it with the BJP-JD(S) protest over the Nagendra issue.

Ashoka accused the Congress of attempting to shield Nagendra by invoking his Dalit identity. "If Vokkaligas or Lingayats commit a mistake, do they get protection in the name of caste? If Dalits commit a mistake, do they get protection in the name of that caste? Does the Constitution give such an opportunity?" he asked.

He said the opposition's fight was not against the Dalit community but for the protection of funds intended for Dalit welfare. Ashoka further claimed that approval had been sought from the Governor for CBI and ED investigations and said Nagendra could face renewed investigation if permission was granted.

Explaining the opposition strategy, Ashoka said the BJP-JD(S) alliance had decided that the issue should reach a "logical end" and prepared a detailed plan. He said he held discussions with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and other alliance leaders and that the strategy was changed on a daily basis after consultations with MLAs.

According to Ashoka, Kumaraswamy directed JD(S) legislators to follow his strategy inside the House, while protests were simultaneously held outside. He said the opposition repeatedly released documents in response to statements by Congress leaders and also cited a Supreme Court judgment during the debate.

"Finally, when we announced that we would shift our dharna to the House and sit day and night, the government was cornered," Ashoka said. He alleged that the government subsequently adjourned the session two days ahead of schedule and claimed the Chief Minister had already asked Nagendra to resign.

Ashoka said the opposition would now raise issues including drought, the KPSC scam, irrigation, NICE toll and Bidadi. "Within three months of the new Chief Minister taking charge, one minister's wicket has fallen. This credit goes to all those who fought," he said.

Karnataka Minister B Nagendra on Friday announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, saying he was stepping down voluntarily amid allegations by the Opposition over the alleged Valmiki Corporation scam. (ANI)