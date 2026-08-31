"Becoming a joke": Pawan Khera mocks BJP's celebration of PM Modi's Uzbekistan honour, compares it to "children getting toffee"

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the foreign honours conferred on him, comparing the BJP's celebrations around the awards to a child being excited over receiving a toffee. His remarks came after PM Modi on Sunday received Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during his two-day State visit.

Reacting to the honour, Khera said, "He gets an award in whichever country he goes to. Are we small children? Like small children get happy when they go somewhere and get a toffee." He added that the Prime Minister should conduct himself with more dignity.

"You are the Prime Minister of a very big country. You should maintain some dignity. Even an award has its own dignity," Khera said, criticising the BJP's reaction to the honours. "The way people of the Bharatiya Janata Party are jumping with joy that 'Oh, he gets an award in whichever country he goes to.' It's becoming a joke. And we don't like to see it becoming a joke," he said.

Meanwhile, thanking President Mirziyoyev for the honour, PM Modi said the award was a moment of "immense pride" and reflected the friendship between India and Uzbekistan. "An award certainly brings pride and respect, but I am well aware that an award also brings with it a great responsibility," PM Modi said, adding that the honour belonged to the 1.4 billion people of India.

"This honour does not belong to just one individual; it belongs to 1.4 billion people of India. On behalf of all the people of India, I express my sincere gratitude to the people of Uzbekistan, its government, and my friend, the Honourable President," he said. "I accept this highest honour with utmost humility and humbly dedicate it to the centuries-old friendship and our shared heritage between both nations," he added.

Calling "Dostlik", which means friendship, the core sentiment of bilateral ties, PM Modi said India and Uzbekistan would continue working together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity. "Together, both our nations will become a united voice for the Global South with complete dedication. We will spare no effort in our endeavours for the welfare of the Global South, and we will also make every effort to fulfil our mission for the welfare of all humanity," he said.

He also highlighted that under President Mirziyoyev's leadership, India-Uzbekistan relations have grown stronger and have been elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)