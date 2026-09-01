Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao placed under house arrest ahead of Nalgonda visit

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest on Tuesday, allegedly preventing him from travelling to Nalgonda to meet BJP district president Nagam Varshit Reddy, whose residence was reportedly vandalised and whose family members were allegedly assaulted by Congress workers, the state BJP said. In a post on X, Telangana BJP alleged that Rao was scheduled to visit Nalgonda to meet Varshit Reddy and his family following the reported clash between workers of the two parties.

"BJP Telangana State President Sri @N_RamchanderRao Garu was scheduled to visit Nalgonda to meet Dr. Varshit Reddy Garu (Nalgonda District BJP President) whose residence was ransacked and whose family members including his mother were physically assaulted by Congress workers yesterday evening," the party said. The BJP alleged that instead of taking strict action against those responsible, the Congress government had placed Rao under house arrest and prevented him from visiting Nalgonda.

"Instead of taking strict action against those responsible for the attack, the Congress government has chosen to house-arrest the BJP State President, preventing him from visiting Nalgonda and standing with an attacked BJP family," the party said. Earlier on Sunday, Rao had criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks concerning a 'Shuddhikaran' (purification) ritual following Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's visit to Uttarakhand.

Speaking to ANI, Rao accused Gandhi of indulging in "cheap politics" and misinterpreting the ritual, claiming that members of the Dalit community had also participated in it. Rao further alleged that Gandhi was attempting to divide people along regional and caste lines.

"He wants to twist the facts and mislead the people," Rao said, alleging that Gandhi seeks to create divisions between South and North India and on caste lines in Uttar Pradesh. Rao also targeted Kharge, alleging that the Congress had opposed and defeated BR Ambedkar in elections and did not confer the Bharat Ratna on him. (ANI)