Uttarakhand BJP performs 'Buddhi-Shuddhi' Yajna for Rahul Gandhi amid Haldwani purification row

Amid the Haldwani 'purification' row, Uttarakhand BJP leaders performed a 'Buddhi-Shuddhi' Yajna at the Panchayati Temple near the Clock Tower in Dehradun on Tuesday, where they placed a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP accused Rahul Gandhi of promoting caste-based division and attempting to leverage false and misleading narratives for political gain in the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections.

State President of the SC Morcha & Minister of State Balveer Ghuniyal, Minister of State Bhagwat Prasad Makwana, City president of the SC Morcha Surendra Kumar Gheyal, senior BJP leader Jaipal Valmiki, City General Secretary Aditya Nayyar, senior leader Rajesh Rajoria, State Social Media Co-Convenor Kajal Sood, Councilor Renu Devi, City Vice President Rajesh Kumar, City Media Convenor Shubham Kumar, City Executive Member Daulat Ram Makwana and Karanpur Mandal President Anita Devi were present during the yajna. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress held protests in Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Karnataka and Delhi after an FIR was filed against Rahul Gandhi following a complaint over his remarks regarding a purification ritual conducted at the venue where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had addressed a party rally on August 8.

The FIR was registered on August 30 on a complaint filed by 26-year-old Amit Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Colony, Haldwani, and a member of the Valmiki community. Kumar is also an office-bearer of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas organisation. Police have invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, including Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(u), along with Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Section 199 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, pertaining to jurisdiction, has also been cited in the FIR.

Kumar alleged that Gandhi's remarks hurt the sentiments of the Scheduled Caste community. Rahul Gandhi had demanded immediate registration of an FIR under the SC/ST Act against those who allegedly carried out the purification ritual in Uttarakhand following Kharge's visit.

Gandhi had alleged that the purification ritual was "another name for untouchability" and demanded action against those involved under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)