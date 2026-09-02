Telangana BJP puts up posters against Congress as Revanth Reddy govt completes 1000 days in office

Telangana BJP on Wednesday put up posters against the Congress government in the State at several places in Hyderabad, criticising the government over the completion of its 1000 days in the state. Several posters were put up at prominent locations, including the TPCC headquarters, the Telangana Assembly, the Telangana Chief Minister's residence, and other places.

The posters showed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with a bag of money, while the public stood empty-handed. Telangana government completed 1000 days in power on Tuesday.

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson NV Subhash launched a sharp attack on the ruling government, questioning the basis for the celebrations and claiming that its tenure has been a period of "lies and corruption." Speaking to ANI, Subhash asked what the state government had to show for its tenure and whether it had fulfilled its election promises.

"Today, September 1, 2026, the Congress has completed 1,000 days in office, and they are making huge arrangements for advertisements, talking to people, media events, and celebrating thousand days in office. The BJP, Telangana, specifically asks Revanth Reddy's government: What is there to celebrate on that? What are the guarantees you have completed? Have you implemented six guarantees, 470 promises, which you made on the eve of the 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana?" Subhash said. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a separate statewide campaign to expose what it describes as the Congress government's betrayal of the people as it completes 1,000 days in office.

The party will organise a series of innovative programmes across Telangana for a week from September 2, highlighting the alleged failure of the Congress government to fulfil its promises and the problems faced by different sections of society. The Congress government has pushed back against the criticisms, citing welfare and infrastructure achievements over the 1,000 days, emphasising that the government is working for the betterment of every section--farmers, women, employees, students, the unemployed. (ANI)