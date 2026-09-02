"They have come from film fan base": Congress' Tharahai Cuthbert rejects TVK's pitch for CM Vijay as PM, says Rahul Gandhi will be party's 2029 choice

Congress MLA Tharahai Cuthbert on Wednesday rejected the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s pitch for party chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate, saying the party's leaders have taken a firm decision to back Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for the top post in 2029. Speaking to reporters here, Cuthbert said the remarks were influenced by the party's roots in the film industry.

"They are TVK MLAs, they are all still in the fan basis. They have come from a fan--film industries as a fan basis. Definitely, they will be saying that. But politically, the leaders have taken a stern decision that 2029, our Rahul ji will be the Prime Minister," Cuthbert said. The remarks come amid growing differences over the political positioning of the two parties, with TVK leaders repeatedly projecting Vijay as a possible national leader.

TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu. Vijay's name also gained attention after a private media survey placed him among the preferred contenders for Prime Minister in 2029, behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. The issue has also triggered criticism from the BJP. BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan questioned Congress' continued participation in the TVK-led government despite statements from TVK leaders supporting Vijay as a potential Prime Ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, Cuthbert's own position within the Tamil Nadu Assembly had become a subject of discussion earlier this week. On August 31, she was shifted from the section allocated to TVK MLAs to the front row of the Opposition benches. The change came amid speculation over differences between Congress and TVK. Cuthbert had earlier been seated alongside TVK legislators.

The political developments follow a statement by Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar, who said Congress ministers would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Kumar had asserted that Rahul Gandhi would become Prime Minister in 2029 while speaking at the assumption-of-office ceremony of George Robinson, who took charge as president of the Kanyakumari West District Congress Committee.

The Congress had ended its long-standing alliance with the DMK following the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and extended support to the TVK-led government, along with VCK, IUML, CPI and CPI(M), with the stated condition that communal forces be kept out of the government. (ANI)