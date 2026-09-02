Melissa Leo joins Will Smith in action-thriller 'Supermax'

Oscar winner Melissa Leo will be seen sharing screen space with Will Smith in Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax's action-thriller 'Supermax'.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:16 IST
Melissa Leo joins Will Smith in action-thriller 'Supermax'
Actor Melissa Leo (Image source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Oscar winner Melissa Leo will be seen sharing screen space with Will Smith in Amazon MGM Studios and Miramax's action-thriller 'Supermax'. David Gordon Green directs the film, which follows two FBI agents investigating a seemingly impossible murder within the impenetrable walls of a maximum-security prison, as per Variety.

Lee, whose role remains under wraps, joins the previously announced ensemble cast, led by Smith, AnnaSophia Robb, Jason Clarke, and Jaafar Jackson. The film also stars Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Andres Almeida, Martin Bats Bradford, and Erika Ringor. 'Supermax' is currently in production in New South Wales, Australia, with Gordon Green ("Halloween") directing from a script by David Weil and David J. Rosen ("Hunters," "Invasion"). In May, Amazon MGM acquired the worldwide rights to the movie from Miramax for USD 70 million, with the film slated for release on Prime Video.

The Picture Company's Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman are producing the film with Smith and Adam Fishbach for Smith's company Westbrook Studios. Weil and Rosen will also serve as executive producers alongside Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, president of film Alexandra Loewy, COO Thom Zadra, and senior VP Spencer Ela. James Lassiter and Miguel Melendez will also executive produce for Westbrook Studios. (ANI)

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