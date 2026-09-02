Telangana: BRS releases chargesheet against Congress' 1000-day govt, alleges unfulfilled promises

The opposition party has launched a statewide campaign, alleging "1,000 days of deceitful governance" by the Congress.

ANI | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:13 IST
Telangana: BRS releases chargesheet against Congress' 1000-day govt, alleges unfulfilled promises
BRS working president KT Rama Rao and party leaders release chargesheet against Congress government (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with party leaders, on Wednesday released a chargesheet against the Congress government's 1,000-day rule in Telangana. The opposition party has launched a statewide campaign, alleging "1,000 days of deceitful governance" by the Congress.

The Congress government in Telangana completed 1000 days in power on Tuesday. The BRS has accused the Congress of not fulfilling its election promises, stating "420 promises, 13 declarations, 6 guarantees in the name of fraud" in its chargesheet.

The party claimed, "Every year, farmers and tenant farmers were cheated in the name of Rs 15,000 per acre, and agricultural labourers were cheated in the name of Rs 12,000, and simultaneously cheated in the name of Rs 2 lakh loan waiver, and cheated in the name of Rs 50,000 crore." BRS also accused the Congress of cheating students with Rs 5 lakh education assurance card and alleged that the government did not pay the gas subsidy money. Flagging unemployment, the BRS alleged that the promise of 2 lakh jobs in the first year has not been met even after 1000 days.

The opposition party alleged fraud in 4,000 unemployment allowances and in the promise of the Youth Commission to provide electric scooters to female students. In the chargesheet, the BRS accused the Telangana government of filing illegal cases and meeting the protesting youth with lathi charges.

Alleging a "destruction of the education sector," the party claimed that the fee reimbursement arrears were over Rs 12 thousand crores and the misrule imposed the burden of fees on the parents of poor students. It alleged that the entire Gurukul system was weakened by the conspiracy to close it down. BRS said that the Congress did not meet its promise of Rs 2500 under the Mahalaxmi scheme to make one crore women millionaires and to give gold coins.

"The existing Kalyana Laxmi scheme has also been defrauded by not providing scooters to female students. Bathukamma sarees have been given a break - the employment of weavers has been hampered," the chargesheet read. BRS accused the government of ceding Telangana's river water rights over Krishna and Godavari to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh via agreements.

The party also claimed that the state was under around Rs 4.5 lakh crore of debt. Meanwhile, Congress is celebrating its 1000 days in office. Ruling party leader Motha Rohit hailed the Revanth Reddy-led government in Telangana, stating that the party had delivered development to the state.

Citing an example, Rohit said that the Moosarambagh flyover in Amberpet began under Kiran Kumar Reddy's government, but was halted under the BRS government. He said that the flyover was finally inaugurated by CM Revanth Reddy on Tuesday. Motha Rohit told ANI, "It has been a thousand days since the Congress party came to power in this state, and during this period, the party has implemented programs delivering the kind of development that would typically take a thousand years." (ANI)

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