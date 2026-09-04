Delhi police assured arrest of accused within 72 hours: CJP's Nishu Azad demands security for family

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): CJP protester Nishu Azad on Friday sought security for herself, saying she feared for her safety amid alleged threats and had no idea when or where she could be attacked. Azad, whose father was allegedly attacked by Swatantra Bhardwaj during the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, said Delhi Police had assured her that the accused would be arrested within 72 hours. Speaking to ANI, Azad said, “We need security; we have no idea when or where someone might attack us. These people are issuing open threats now.”

She further said that she, along with Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad, met Delhi Police and demanded that Section 307 and relevant provisions of the SC/ST Act be added to the case, along with the immediate arrest of the accused. "Today, we went to the police station with brother Chandrashekhar Azad ji regarding the case. We presented our points and demands to the police. It has been over two months since the FIR was filed, yet no real progress has been made," she said. She alleged that the serious charges were not included in the FIR registered against the accused, allowing him to remain at large.

"We demanded that the FIR include charges under Section 307 and the SC/ST Act, and that the accused be arrested immediately. The police have assured us that they will arrest within 72 hours," Nishu Azad said. She further said that an FIR had been registered against individuals allegedly abusing her on social media and issuing rape threats.

Nishu Azad said the online harassment had caused severe distress and claimed that she had harmed herself as a result. She also sought security, saying she feared for her safety amid "open threats".

"We need security; we have no idea when or where someone might attack us. These people are issuing open threats now," she said. Nishu Azad added that police had sought some time to act on their demands and expressed hope that the promised action would be taken within the stipulated timeframe.

Months after the NEET protest at Jantar Mantar, tensions flared at the Parliament Street Police Station as spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka gathered there to demand strict action against Swatantra Bhardwaj, after a video of him went viral in which he purportedly claimed that, despite allegedly attacking the father of activist Nishu Azad, he didn't go to jail because of his political connections. Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended support to protester Nishu Aazad, accusing the Centre of shielding a criminal who allegedly attacked her father.

In a post on X, Gandhi responded to a plea from Aazad, who claimed that despite a viral video of the accused admitting to the crime, the Delhi Police has failed to take action for over a month and a half. "Nishu, there's no need to panic. I'm with you. It's clear that you're being targeted because you raise your voice for the rights of your community and students," Rahul Gandhi posted.

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gandhi questioned the alleged inaction of the Delhi Police. "Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open. Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji—Why does such a criminal have the protection of you and the people in your party? Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?" Gandhi wrote, concluding his post with "Jai Bhim. Jai Constitution."

Earlier in the day, National Students' Union of India National President (NSUI) Vinod Jakhar condemned the alleged violent assault on CJP protester Nishu Azad and her father near Jantar Mantar, criticising local authorities for failing to register a timely FIR, framing the incident as a severe blow to democratic accountability. Speaking to ANI, Vinod Jakhar addressed the fallout from the protest and highlighted the immediate vulnerability faced by protestors seeking legal recourse in the capital.

He said, "The movement that was ongoing at Jantar Mantar, Nishu was a part of that movement. When she came with her father, a BJP-supported activist broke her father's head and openly said in front of the media that no FIR was filed against him and admitted that an FIR should have been filed.” (ANI)