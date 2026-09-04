Assam: ECI registers Congress MP Rakibul Hussain’s complaint against former Nagaon DC Devasish Sharma

In a development ahead of the upcoming by-election in the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has initiated action on the allegations raised by Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain against former Nagaon District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer (DEO) Devasish Sharma. According to a press release, the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) Cell of the ECI took cognisance of the complaint and confirmed that it has been officially registered through the National Grievance Services (NGS) portal.

The poll panel also notified the parliamentarian through an official communication that the matter has been forwarded directly to the designated senior officials to facilitate a prompt response and necessary action. The release further stated that following the initiation of the formal process by the election watchdog, MP Rakibul Hussain submitted a fresh urgent representation to the ECI on September 4, urging the poll body to ensure that Devasish Sharma is not relieved or released from government service until a proper, independent and time-bound inquiry into the allegations is concluded.

Forwarded through the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam, the representation noted that Hussain had submitted a series of complaints supported by documentary evidence on August 26, August 30, September 3 and September 4. Hussain stated that Sharma’s recent application for voluntary retirement/resignation substantially corroborates speculations regarding his imminent political foray as a candidate of the ruling BJP in the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election.

He reiterated that tendering resignation in the midst of an election process cannot become a shield to evade administrative scrutiny and accountability for actions taken while holding public office. In his letter, Hussain pointed out that during his tenure as DC-cum-DEO, Sharma oversaw critical and sensitive aspects of election administration, including EVM management, polling logistics, deployment of personnel, polling station preparedness and transport arrangements.

Therefore, reviewing and scrutinising all election-related directives and decisions issued during his tenure is crucial to safeguarding the neutrality and integrity of the impending by-election, the release stated. Furthermore, the representation highlighted allegations of serious administrative irregularities and misuse of influence regarding 15th Finance Commission funds at the Gram Panchayat level, allegedly executed through certain officials in violation of rules.

Demanding an independent administrative and financial audit into these matters, Hussain urged the Commission to issue immediate directions for the preservation of all relevant government files, financial vouchers, electronic data, movement registers and CCTV footage to prevent any tampering or destruction of evidence. Emphasising the need to protect democratic purity and administrative fairness, the MP asserted that public office is a position of trust and must never serve as a vehicle for personal or political advancement.

He stressed that exemplary action by the Commission is necessary to send a clear message that no public servant can misuse official authority and subsequently walk away from accountability. Since the ECI has already taken cognisance and forwarded the complaint to the concerned authorities, Hussain reiterated his demand that Devasish Sharma not be released from service pending a time-bound inquiry and that lawful proceedings be initiated without delay. (ANI)