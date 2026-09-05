Europe's Migration Maneuver: Five Nations Forge Return Hub Deals
Five European nations plan to negotiate agreements this year to send non-EU migrants back to external countries. The Group of Five, including Germany and Denmark, seeks to establish return hubs despite criticism from human rights groups. They aim to finalize these plans by late 2027.
Five European countries are gearing up to sign agreements by the end of the year to deport migrants without legal residency to non-European Union nations. Announced at a Denmark-hosted meeting, this initiative involves Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark, and the Netherlands.
Dubbed the Group of Five, these nations are advancing towards agreements to establish return facilities outside the EU. 'We hope to reach an agreement with third countries this year,' shared German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at a Copenhagen press conference.
Critics, including the Council of Europe, have expressed concerns about possible human rights violations. Instead, some advocate for the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, stressing improved border screening and asylum processing.
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