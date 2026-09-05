Europe's Migration Maneuver: Five Nations Forge Return Hub Deals

Five European countries are gearing up to sign agreements by the end of the year to deport migrants without legal residency to non-European Union nations. Announced at a Denmark-hosted meeting, this initiative involves Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

Dubbed the Group of Five, these nations are advancing towards agreements to establish return facilities outside the EU. 'We hope to reach an agreement with third countries this year,' shared German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt at a Copenhagen press conference.

Critics, including the Council of Europe, have expressed concerns about possible human rights violations. Instead, some advocate for the EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, stressing improved border screening and asylum processing.