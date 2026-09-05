Russian Strikes Threaten U.S. Diplomatic Visit to Ukraine

Russia targeted airports in Kyiv and Boryspil ahead of a planned visit by U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The attacks are seen as a response to American diplomatic efforts, amidst ongoing tensions since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 14:37 IST
Russian Strikes Threaten U.S. Diplomatic Visit to Ukraine
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Russian forces launched attacks on Ukrainian airports in Kyiv and the vicinity of Boryspil, casting a shadow over an anticipated visit by U.S. peace negotiators, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed on Saturday.

With Ukraine's airspace closed since the 2022 Russian invasion, President Zelenskiy mentioned plans for U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to use an aircraft for their scheduled Sunday visit to Kyiv. The strikes were perceived as a reaction to these preparations.

In a statement on the Telegram app, Zelenskiy noted, "Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports reflect a response to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the U.S. side using aircraft to travel to Ukraine." He further linked the attacks to Russian-Iranian drone involvement against American diplomacy efforts.

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